Mcgill, Demarcus Qashoun (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 199 E Phifer St/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2020 20:50.