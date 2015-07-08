Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcgill, Demarcus Qashoun
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2020
|Court Case
|202004049
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mcgill, Demarcus Qashoun (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 199 E Phifer St/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2020 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Mullis, Abigail Sellers
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2020
|Court Case
|202004570
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Abigail Sellers (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4540 Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/23/2020 20:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 119 Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 6/23/2020 23:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Truesdale, Faith Kimberly
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Truesdale, Faith Kimberly (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 941 Milkwood Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2020 00:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Moreno, Vanessa
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Moreno, Vanessa (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4504 Red Hook Road, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2020 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Robinson, Rodney Nicol
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Rodney Nicol (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 115 W Liberty Street, Salisbury, NC, on 6/23/2020 04:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M