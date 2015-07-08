Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcgill, Demarcus Qashoun
Arrest Date 06/23/2020
Court Case 202004049
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mcgill, Demarcus Qashoun (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 199 E Phifer St/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2020 20:50.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Mullis, Abigail Sellers
Arrest Date 06/23/2020
Court Case 202004570
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mullis, Abigail Sellers (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4540 Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/23/2020 20:57.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Garris, Quayshawn Osha
Arrest Date 06/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F),
Description Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 119 Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 6/23/2020 23:23.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Truesdale, Faith Kimberly
Arrest Date 06/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Truesdale, Faith Kimberly (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 941 Milkwood Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2020 00:52.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Moreno, Vanessa
Arrest Date 06/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Moreno, Vanessa (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4504 Red Hook Road, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2020 01:23.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Robinson, Rodney Nicol
Arrest Date 06/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Robinson, Rodney Nicol (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 115 W Liberty Street, Salisbury, NC, on 6/23/2020 04:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M