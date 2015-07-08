Below are the Union County arrests for 06-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Glass, Cole William
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2020
|Court Case
|202004576
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Glass, Cole William (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1210 Applegate Pkwy, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/24/2020 02:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Hall, Molly Rose
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2020
|Court Case
|202004077
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), And 3) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iv (F),
|Description
|Hall, Molly Rose (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), and 3) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iv (F), at 1617 Winthrop Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 21:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Crouch, Joseph Alan
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(Dwi,Dwlr Reckless Driving, Use Foreign Lic.), M (M),
|Description
|Crouch, Joseph Alan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ(dwi,dwlr Reckless Driving, Use Foreign Lic.), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 03:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Nicholson, James Lyndell
|Arrest Date
|06-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nicholson, James Lyndell (B /M/50) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 12:14:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Jackson, Octavious Lamar
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Octavious Lamar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500 S Austin, Marshville, NC, on 6/24/2020 07:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A N
|Name
|Vinson, Beverly Monee
|Arrest Date
|06-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vinson, Beverly Monee (B /F/46) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 699 N Sutherland Av/steele St, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 12:48:34 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J