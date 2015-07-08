Below are the Union County arrests for 06-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Glass, Cole William
Arrest Date 06/24/2020
Court Case 202004576
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Glass, Cole William (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1210 Applegate Pkwy, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/24/2020 02:58.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Hall, Molly Rose
Arrest Date 06/24/2020
Court Case 202004077
Charge 1) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), And 3) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iv (F),
Description Hall, Molly Rose (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), and 3) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iv (F), at 1617 Winthrop Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 21:46.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Crouch, Joseph Alan
Arrest Date 06/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ(Dwi,Dwlr Reckless Driving, Use Foreign Lic.), M (M),
Description Crouch, Joseph Alan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ(dwi,dwlr Reckless Driving, Use Foreign Lic.), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 03:04.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Nicholson, James Lyndell
Arrest Date 06-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Nicholson, James Lyndell (B /M/50) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 12:14:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Jackson, Octavious Lamar
Arrest Date 06/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Jackson, Octavious Lamar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500 S Austin, Marshville, NC, on 6/24/2020 07:55.
Arresting Officer Moore, A N

Name Vinson, Beverly Monee
Arrest Date 06-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Vinson, Beverly Monee (B /F/46) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 699 N Sutherland Av/steele St, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2020 12:48:34 PM.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J