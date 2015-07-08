Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WAGER, RICHARD ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/1/1961
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-25 08:00:00
Court Case 5902020221732
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KEMBLE, NADIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/10/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-25 14:30:00
Court Case 5902020221721
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, DASHAWN TYREK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/22/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-25 09:40:00
Court Case 5902020219871
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 40000.00

Name LINK, DURWAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1977
Height 6.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-25 14:40:00
Court Case 5902020221698
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, CORNELIUS DIJON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/10/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-25 08:35:00
Court Case 5902020218638
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name PRINCE, W T
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-25 15:40:00
Court Case 5902014247060
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 15000.00