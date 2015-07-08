Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Adams, James Howard
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2020
|Court Case
|202004094
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs, M (M),
|Description
|Adams, James Howard (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs, M (M), at 300 E Morrow Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2020 19:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|06-25-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 7817 Surry Ln, Fairview, NC, between 01:29, 6/1/2020 and 02:43, 6/2/2020. Reported: 13:47, 6/25/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Maye, J M
|Name
|Rollins, Tony Zale J
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Rollins, Tony Zale J (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 10006 Mini Ranch Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/25/2020 20:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Vander Weit, Daniel Charles
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Vander Weit, Daniel Charles (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1224 Farm Creek Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/25/2020 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Shearin, Vincent Chad
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2020
|Court Case
|202004097
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Shearin, Vincent Chad (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 250 N Mlk Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2020 22:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Courtney, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2020
|Court Case
|201908851
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 250 N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2020 23:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J