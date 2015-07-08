Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Adams, James Howard
Arrest Date 06/25/2020
Court Case 202004094
Charge Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs, M (M),
Description Adams, James Howard (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs, M (M), at 300 E Morrow Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2020 19:34.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Society VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 06-25-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 7817 Surry Ln, Fairview, NC, between 01:29, 6/1/2020 and 02:43, 6/2/2020. Reported: 13:47, 6/25/2020.
Arresting Officer Maye, J M

Name Rollins, Tony Zale J
Arrest Date 06/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Rollins, Tony Zale J (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 10006 Mini Ranch Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/25/2020 20:16.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Vander Weit, Daniel Charles
Arrest Date 06/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Vander Weit, Daniel Charles (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1224 Farm Creek Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/25/2020 21:24.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Shearin, Vincent Chad
Arrest Date 06/25/2020
Court Case 202004097
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Shearin, Vincent Chad (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 250 N Mlk Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2020 22:56.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Courtney, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 06/25/2020
Court Case 201908851
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 250 N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2020 23:00.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J