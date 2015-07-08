Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DANA BEVINS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-26 04:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020221831
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, JOHN HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-26 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020220742
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LOPEZ, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/13/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-26 17:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020220670
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FOSTER, KHAJARRI SENCERE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-26 04:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020221837
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DEMARCO, TAYLOR MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/19/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-26 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020221872
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER ARMANDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-26 16:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020221900
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount