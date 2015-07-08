Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, DANA BEVINS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-26 04:26:00
Court Case 5902020221831
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, JOHN HENRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-26 10:15:00
Court Case 5902020220742
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LOPEZ, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-26 17:10:00
Court Case 5902020220670
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FOSTER, KHAJARRI SENCERE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-26 04:38:00
Court Case 5902020221837
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DEMARCO, TAYLOR MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/19/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-26 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020221872
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER ARMANDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-26 16:52:00
Court Case 5902020221900
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount