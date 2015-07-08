Below are the Union County arrests for 06-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garcia-orozco, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2020
|Court Case
|202004099
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garcia-orozco, Antonio (H /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 799 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Mahoney, Kevin Michael
|Arrest Date
|06-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mahoney, Kevin Michael (W /M/63) VICTIM of Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (C), at 3106 Fairington Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 08:00, 6/25/2020 and 10:55, 6/26/2020. Reported: 10:55, 6/26/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Kennedy, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fel Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Kennedy, Christopher (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fel Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 02:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|06-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 6/25/2020 and 14:09, 6/26/2020. Reported: 14:09, 6/26/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny Of Motor Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 02:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Geddings, Jonathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2020
|Court Case
|202004080
|Charge
|Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Geddings, Jonathan Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 601 First St, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 04:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D