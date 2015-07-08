Below are the Union County arrests for 06-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garcia-orozco, Antonio
Arrest Date 06/26/2020
Court Case 202004099
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garcia-orozco, Antonio (H /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 799 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 01:25.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Mahoney, Kevin Michael
Arrest Date 06-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mahoney, Kevin Michael (W /M/63) VICTIM of Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (C), at 3106 Fairington Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 08:00, 6/25/2020 and 10:55, 6/26/2020. Reported: 10:55, 6/26/2020.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Kennedy, Christopher
Arrest Date 06/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Fel Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Kennedy, Christopher (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fel Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 02:38.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 06-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 6/25/2020 and 14:09, 6/26/2020. Reported: 14:09, 6/26/2020.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S
Arrest Date 06/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle, F (F),
Description Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 02:42.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Geddings, Jonathan Scott
Arrest Date 06/26/2020
Court Case 202004080
Charge Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F),
Description Geddings, Jonathan Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 601 First St, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2020 04:52.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D