Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2020 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|JENKINS, PAUL BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/22/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-27 04:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020221950
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, HEATHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1974
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-27 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020221268
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOWENS, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-27 04:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020221954
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LEWIS, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-27 04:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020221965
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RAMSEY, MARI CRISTINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1964
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-27 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020221968
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TRAORE, CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-27 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020221411
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount