Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blakeney, John Lawson
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, John Lawson (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 900 W Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2020 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2020
|Court Case
|202004029
|Charge
|1) Sexual Battery (M) And 2) Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M) and 2) Parole Violation (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2020 09:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Knudsen, Diane Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Reconnect Utility), M (M),
|Description
|Knudsen, Diane Michelle (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(reconnect Utility), M (M), at 2019 Silverwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/27/2020 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, R
|Name
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2020 12:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Tyson, Devell Exodus
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2020
|Court Case
|202002105
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Enteri A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 6) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (N),
|Description
|Tyson, Devell Exodus (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Enteri A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 6) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (N), at 312 Orchard St, Wadesboro, NC, on 6/27/2020 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Crowder, Jonathan Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Jonathan Isaiah (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2020 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T