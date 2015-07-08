Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STORY, ROBERT TURNER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/9/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-28 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020222019
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|EARL, PAULNIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/19/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-28 13:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020222049
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, TRAVIS MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-28 05:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020222031
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DEAN, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-28 13:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018031209
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|PETERS, IAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/7/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-28 03:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020222026
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HILL, JACOB NEEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/4/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-28 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020222066
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|1500.00