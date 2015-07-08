Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STORY, ROBERT TURNER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/9/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-28 03:15:00
Court Case 5902020222019
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name EARL, PAULNIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/19/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-28 13:27:00
Court Case 5902020222049
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROWN, TRAVIS MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1979
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-28 05:54:00
Court Case 5902020222031
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DEAN, CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-28 13:51:00
Court Case 5902018031209
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name PETERS, IAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/7/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-28 03:49:00
Court Case 5902020222026
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HILL, JACOB NEEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-28 14:15:00
Court Case 5902020222066
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 1500.00