Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Glover, Andrea Deleon
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Glover, Andrea Deleon (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 6/28/2020 02:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Smith, Marvin Derando
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2020
|Court Case
|202004147
|Charge
|Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M),
|Description
|Smith, Marvin Derando (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M), at 1199 Skyway Dr/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 03:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Starnes, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Brandon Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 05:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Webb, Tammi L
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2020
|Court Case
|202004677
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Webb, Tammi L (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2517 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/28/2020 07:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Starnes, David Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Starnes, David Wayne (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 6105 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Sorrell, Rachel Timmie
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2020
|Court Case
|202004158
|Charge
|Dv-Protective Order Violation (M), M (M),
|Description
|Sorrell, Rachel Timmie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Dv-protective Order Violation (m), M (M), at 600 West End Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L