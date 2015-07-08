Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Glover, Andrea Deleon
Arrest Date 06/28/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Glover, Andrea Deleon (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 6/28/2020 02:23.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Smith, Marvin Derando
Arrest Date 06/28/2020
Court Case 202004147
Charge Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M),
Description Smith, Marvin Derando (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M), at 1199 Skyway Dr/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 03:47.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Starnes, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 06/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Starnes, Brandon Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 05:17.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Webb, Tammi L
Arrest Date 06/28/2020
Court Case 202004677
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Webb, Tammi L (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2517 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/28/2020 07:05.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Starnes, David Wayne
Arrest Date 06/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Starnes, David Wayne (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 6105 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 15:21.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Sorrell, Rachel Timmie
Arrest Date 06/28/2020
Court Case 202004158
Charge Dv-Protective Order Violation (M), M (M),
Description Sorrell, Rachel Timmie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Dv-protective Order Violation (m), M (M), at 600 West End Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2020 19:16.
Arresting Officer Bower, L