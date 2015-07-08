Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DIXON, EDGAR DAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-29 09:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020219499
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITE, ELDREAD LARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1960
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-29 17:29:00
|Court Case
|1202020052516
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-29 11:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020220738
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCOREY, JAQUISHA LASHONDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-29 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020221171
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MOSS, JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/3/2000
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-29 11:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020220284
|Charge Description
|CONSP ARMED ROBBERY BUS/PERS
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|OWEN, STEPHEN DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1969
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-29 11:12:00
|Court Case
|902019051274
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00