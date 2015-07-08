Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Yepez-cano, Jose Reyes
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2020
|Court Case
|202004163
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Yepez-cano, Jose Reyes (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 499 E Talleyrand Av/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Portillo, Marvin
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2020
|Court Case
|202004164
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Wrong Way-Interstate (M),
|Description
|Portillo, Marvin (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Wrong Way-interstate (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1790 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 10:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Lewis, Queenie Marie
|Arrest Date
|06-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lewis, Queenie Marie (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Trespass – 2nd Deg (202000471), at 12076 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/29/2020 11:12:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Dodd, Tyler Austin-james
|Arrest Date
|06-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dodd, Tyler Austin-james (W /M/25) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1916 Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:00, 6/29/2020 and 07:43, 6/29/2020. Reported: 07:43, 6/29/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Hailey, Tyquan Montrez
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2020
|Court Case
|202004162
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Tyquan Montrez (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 508 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M