Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Yepez-cano, Jose Reyes
Arrest Date 06/29/2020
Court Case 202004163
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Yepez-cano, Jose Reyes (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 499 E Talleyrand Av/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 00:48.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Portillo, Marvin
Arrest Date 06/29/2020
Court Case 202004164
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Wrong Way-Interstate (M),
Description Portillo, Marvin (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Wrong Way-interstate (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 01:53.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun
Arrest Date 06/29/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1790 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 10:16.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Lewis, Queenie Marie
Arrest Date 06-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lewis, Queenie Marie (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Trespass – 2nd Deg (202000471), at 12076 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/29/2020 11:12:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Dodd, Tyler Austin-james
Arrest Date 06-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dodd, Tyler Austin-james (W /M/25) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1916 Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:00, 6/29/2020 and 07:43, 6/29/2020. Reported: 07:43, 6/29/2020.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Hailey, Tyquan Montrez
Arrest Date 06/29/2020
Court Case 202004162
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Hailey, Tyquan Montrez (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 508 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2020 00:34.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M