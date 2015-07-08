Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crandall, Jaime Anne
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2020
|Court Case
|202004250
|Charge
|Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F),
|Description
|Crandall, Jaime Anne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 10:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Shirlen, Dolores Ann
|Arrest Date
|06-30-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Shirlen, Dolores Ann (W /F/50) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 7909 Hillanby Ct, Waxhaw, NC, between 09:00, 6/28/2020 and 09:01, 6/28/2020. Reported: 09:37, 6/30/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Haigler, Terry Ann
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/63) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J
|Name
|Polk, Robert
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2020
|Court Case
|202004203
|Charge
|1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Polk, Robert (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2030 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 19:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Polk, Robert Brontez
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Polk, Robert Brontez (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Schmitt, Cody Christian
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2020
|Court Case
|202004204
|Charge
|Cruelty To Animals (M),
|Description
|Schmitt, Cody Christian (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 2725 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 22:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P