Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crandall, Jaime Anne
Arrest Date 06/30/2020
Court Case 202004250
Charge Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F),
Description Crandall, Jaime Anne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 10:55.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Shirlen, Dolores Ann
Arrest Date 06-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Shirlen, Dolores Ann (W /F/50) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 7909 Hillanby Ct, Waxhaw, NC, between 09:00, 6/28/2020 and 09:01, 6/28/2020. Reported: 09:37, 6/30/2020.
Arresting Officer Buckingham, D A

Name Haigler, Terry Ann
Arrest Date 06/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/63) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 11:10.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J

Name Polk, Robert
Arrest Date 06/30/2020
Court Case 202004203
Charge 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Polk, Robert (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2030 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 19:53.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Polk, Robert Brontez
Arrest Date 06/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Polk, Robert Brontez (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 21:02.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Schmitt, Cody Christian
Arrest Date 06/30/2020
Court Case 202004204
Charge Cruelty To Animals (M),
Description Schmitt, Cody Christian (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 2725 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2020 22:56.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P