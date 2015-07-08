Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2020
|Court Case
|202004222
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1208 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2020 21:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|07-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 07:00, 7/1/2020 and 07:28, 7/1/2020. Reported: 07:28, 7/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Gaymon, Destini Desiree
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2020
|Court Case
|202004785
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Follow Too Closely (M),
|Description
|Gaymon, Destini Desiree (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Follow Too Closely (M), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2020 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|07-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1008 Hinson Forest Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 6/26/2020 and 08:00, 7/1/2020. Reported: 08:44, 7/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Heller, Melissa Irene
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2020
|Court Case
|202004783
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Heller, Melissa Irene (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5905 Waxhaw Highway, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/1/2020 22:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|07-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1014 Hinson Forest Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 6/26/2020 and 09:17, 7/1/2020. Reported: 09:17, 7/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C