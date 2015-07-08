Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
Arrest Date 07/01/2020
Court Case 202004222
Charge 1) Ccw (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1208 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2020 21:29.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 07-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 07:00, 7/1/2020 and 07:28, 7/1/2020. Reported: 07:28, 7/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Gaymon, Destini Desiree
Arrest Date 07/01/2020
Court Case 202004785
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Follow Too Closely (M),
Description Gaymon, Destini Desiree (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Follow Too Closely (M), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2020 22:16.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 07-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1008 Hinson Forest Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 6/26/2020 and 08:00, 7/1/2020. Reported: 08:44, 7/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Heller, Melissa Irene
Arrest Date 07/01/2020
Court Case 202004783
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Heller, Melissa Irene (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5905 Waxhaw Highway, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/1/2020 22:35.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 07-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1014 Hinson Forest Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 6/26/2020 and 09:17, 7/1/2020. Reported: 09:17, 7/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C