Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-02-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name MARTINI, DALE ANDRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-02 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020222488
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name MCRAE, QUIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-02 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020219666
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BROWN, ALBRE LESTER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1977
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-02 00:49:00
Court Case 5902020222450
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DUPONT, MARQUIST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-02 14:08:00
Court Case 7902019054931
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FOWLER, MORGAN NICOLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/16/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-02 04:09:00
Court Case 5902020222459
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name MELENDEZ, ALVARTO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/14/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-02 09:51:00
Court Case 5902020222492
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00