Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LIVINGSTON, DAMAND DAKEDRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-03 04:16:00
Court Case 5902020222558
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SCOTT, ANTONIO LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/3/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-03 15:20:00
Court Case 5902020222601
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name MCCLAIN, MYESHA GAYNELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-03 03:27:00
Court Case 5902020222584
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BOSTIC, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-03 15:15:00
Court Case 5902020222503
Charge Description ABDUCTION OF CHILDREN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCDONALD, ARMANI EDWIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-03 04:26:00
Court Case 5902020222586
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROWER, COREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-03 12:10:00
Court Case 5902020222634
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00