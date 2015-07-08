Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LIVINGSTON, DAMAND DAKEDRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-03 04:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020222558
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SCOTT, ANTONIO LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/3/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-03 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020222601
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|MCCLAIN, MYESHA GAYNELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-03 03:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020222584
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|BOSTIC, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-03 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020222503
|Charge Description
|ABDUCTION OF CHILDREN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCDONALD, ARMANI EDWIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/27/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-03 04:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020222586
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWER, COREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/27/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-03 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020222634
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00