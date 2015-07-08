Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Adams, James Howard
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2020
|Court Case
|202004245
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Adams, James Howard (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2020 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Rashid, Ali
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rashid, Ali (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4101 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2020 02:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Mcdonald, Landon Cooper
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2020
|Court Case
|202004815
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Landon Cooper (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6100 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2020 03:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2020 09:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Smith, Charlene Hall
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2020
|Court Case
|202004838
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Smith, Charlene Hall (W /F/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at W Monroe Expressway/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/3/2020 21:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Palacios, Antonio Ramos
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2020
|Court Case
|202004264
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Palacios, Antonio Ramos (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1114 Skywar Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2020 22:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B