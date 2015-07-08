Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Adams, James Howard
Arrest Date 07/03/2020
Court Case 202004245
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Adams, James Howard (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2020 00:10.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Rashid, Ali
Arrest Date 07/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rashid, Ali (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4101 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2020 02:54.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Mcdonald, Landon Cooper
Arrest Date 07/03/2020
Court Case 202004815
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcdonald, Landon Cooper (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6100 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2020 03:15.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Garris, Quayshawn Osha
Arrest Date 07/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2020 09:21.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Smith, Charlene Hall
Arrest Date 07/03/2020
Court Case 202004838
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Smith, Charlene Hall (W /F/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at W Monroe Expressway/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/3/2020 21:43.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Palacios, Antonio Ramos
Arrest Date 07/03/2020
Court Case 202004264
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Palacios, Antonio Ramos (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1114 Skywar Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2020 22:06.
Arresting Officer Burton, B