Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRISON, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-05 00:28:00
Court Case 5902020222808
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name OLSEN, MACKENZIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-05 15:10:00
Court Case 5902020222841
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOLINA, SARAHI SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/22/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-05 03:23:00
Court Case 5902020222811
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-05 15:01:00
Court Case 5902020222843
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LIVINGSTON, DAMAND DAKEDRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-05 04:42:00
Court Case 5902020222660
Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
Bond Amount

Name HOWZE, CONNIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1964
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-05 15:30:00
Court Case 5902020222842
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount