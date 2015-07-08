Below are the Union County arrests for 07-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lockhart, Divine Understanding
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2020
|Court Case
|202004311
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lockhart, Divine Understanding (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 384 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2020 07:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Hobensack, Karen
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2020
|Court Case
|202004873
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Hobensack, Karen (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-felony (F), at 1600 Ambergate Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/5/2020 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Hopkins, James Owen
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2020
|Court Case
|202004875
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Hopkins, James Owen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2020 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Engle, Justin Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2020
|Court Case
|202004872
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Engle, Justin Wayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4052 Ancestry Cir, Weddington, NC, on 7/5/2020 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Cota, Eduardo Enrique
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Pwisd Marijuana, Pdp) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cota, Eduardo Enrique (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(pwisd Marijuana, Pdp) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3199 S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/5/2020 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J L
|Name
|Kelly, Caitlin Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2020
|Court Case
|202004304
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Kelly, Caitlin Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2020 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P