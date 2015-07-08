Description

Cota, Eduardo Enrique (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(pwisd Marijuana, Pdp) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3199 S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/5/2020 20:01.