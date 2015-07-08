Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blount, Robert Charles
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Blount, Robert Charles (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Torres, Lisde Carmen
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Torres, Lisde Carmen (W /F/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 214 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, between 03:20, 7/6/2020 and 03:29, 7/6/2020. Reported: 03:29, 7/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2020
|Court Case
|202004355
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), at 422 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2020 20:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:00, 7/6/2020 and 09:25, 7/6/2020. Reported: 09:25, 7/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Brown, Kody Obryan
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Brown, Kody Obryan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/6/2020 22:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Smith, Tammy Gallagher
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Tammy Gallagher (W /F/60) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:34, 7/6/2020 and 10:35, 7/6/2020. Reported: 10:35, 7/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J