Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name LOTHARP, GREGORY LEMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/5/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-07 07:44:00
Court Case 5902020223064
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, JERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-07 15:03:00
Court Case 5902020222453
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BARNES, MARK NEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/1964
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-07 17:25:00
Court Case 5902020222741
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MASSEY, ERNEST
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/30/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-07 01:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name PERREAULT, PHIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/3/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-07 07:45:00
Court Case 5902020223061
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FRANKLIN, JEREMY JAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-07 14:30:00
Court Case 1202015052100
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00