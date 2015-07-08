Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOTHARP, GREGORY LEMAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/5/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-07 07:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020223064
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, JERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-07 15:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020222453
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARNES, MARK NEAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/1964
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-07 17:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020222741
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MASSEY, ERNEST
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/30/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-07 01:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PERREAULT, PHIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/3/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-07 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020223061
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FRANKLIN, JEREMY JAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-07 14:30:00
|Court Case
|1202015052100
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00