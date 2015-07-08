Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hildreth, Dustin Laney
Arrest Date 07/07/2020
Court Case 202004886
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Hildreth, Dustin Laney (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2020 18:21.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 07-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 7/7/2020 and 00:05, 7/7/2020. Reported: 00:05, 7/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Liles, Tisa Taramae
Arrest Date 07/07/2020
Court Case 202004375
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 815 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2020 18:26.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Firearm
Arrest Date 07-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Firearm (C), at [Address], between 02:22, 7/7/2020 and 02:23, 7/7/2020. Reported: 02:23, 7/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
Arrest Date 07/07/2020
Court Case 202004952
Charge Dwlr Aft Impaired Rev Notice, M (M),
Description Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Aft Impaired Rev Notice, M (M), at 3922 Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/7/2020 20:40.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Hernandez, Claudia Ivette Ivette Mercado
Arrest Date 07-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez, Claudia Ivette Ivette Mercado (W /F/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 702 Penny Ln, Wingate, NC, between 03:20, 7/7/2020 and 03:35, 7/7/2020. Reported: 03:35, 7/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C