Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hildreth, Dustin Laney
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2020
|Court Case
|202004886
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Hildreth, Dustin Laney (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2020 18:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 7/7/2020 and 00:05, 7/7/2020. Reported: 00:05, 7/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Liles, Tisa Taramae
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2020
|Court Case
|202004375
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 815 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2020 18:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Firearm
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Firearm (C), at [Address], between 02:22, 7/7/2020 and 02:23, 7/7/2020. Reported: 02:23, 7/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2020
|Court Case
|202004952
|Charge
|Dwlr Aft Impaired Rev Notice, M (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Aft Impaired Rev Notice, M (M), at 3922 Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/7/2020 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Hernandez, Claudia Ivette Ivette Mercado
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Claudia Ivette Ivette Mercado (W /F/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 702 Penny Ln, Wingate, NC, between 03:20, 7/7/2020 and 03:35, 7/7/2020. Reported: 03:35, 7/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C