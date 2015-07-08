Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAMPBELL, JACARI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-08 09:15:00
Court Case 5902019240661
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BROWN, JALIN DEANGELO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-08 18:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COLLINS, EMMANUEL DESMOND
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-08 11:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DOHERTY, KEVIN JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/30/1956
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-08 17:22:00
Court Case 5902020222533
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, CHARLES EVERETT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-08 10:01:00
Court Case 5902020223189
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name JOHNSON, GENESIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/17/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-08 18:23:00
Court Case 5902020223094
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1000.00