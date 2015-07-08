Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 07-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 01:01, 7/8/2020. Reported: 01:01, 7/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Allen, Joshua Tramaine
Arrest Date 07/08/2020
Court Case 202004954
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 809 Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 7/8/2020 02:49.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Ride Now Motors VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 07-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ride Now Motors VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 5104 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:48, 7/8/2020 and 03:49, 7/8/2020. Reported: 03:49, 7/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Lockard, Thomas James
Arrest Date 07/08/2020
Court Case 202004394
Charge 1) Criminal Summons (M) And 2) Criminal Summons (M),
Description Lockard, Thomas James (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Criminal Summons (M) and 2) Criminal Summons (M), at 201 E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2020 13:23.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Crysoston, Zakia Rasheeda
Arrest Date 07-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Crysoston, Zakia Rasheeda (B /F/32) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 302 Nanny Point Dr, Monroe, NC, between 19:40, 7/7/2020 and 20:40, 7/7/2020. Reported: 09:36, 7/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S
Arrest Date 07/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3524 Redstones, Charlotte, NC, on 7/8/2020 17:13.
Arresting Officer Mills, T