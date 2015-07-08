Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|07-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 01:01, 7/8/2020. Reported: 01:01, 7/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2020
|Court Case
|202004954
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 809 Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 7/8/2020 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Ride Now Motors VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|07-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ride Now Motors VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 5104 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:48, 7/8/2020 and 03:49, 7/8/2020. Reported: 03:49, 7/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Lockard, Thomas James
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2020
|Court Case
|202004394
|Charge
|1) Criminal Summons (M) And 2) Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Lockard, Thomas James (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Criminal Summons (M) and 2) Criminal Summons (M), at 201 E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2020 13:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Crysoston, Zakia Rasheeda
|Arrest Date
|07-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Crysoston, Zakia Rasheeda (B /F/32) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 302 Nanny Point Dr, Monroe, NC, between 19:40, 7/7/2020 and 20:40, 7/7/2020. Reported: 09:36, 7/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Mcbeath, Chet Alexander S (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3524 Redstones, Charlotte, NC, on 7/8/2020 17:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T