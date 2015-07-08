Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DOUGLAS, ELDONO ALPHONSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-09 07:15:00
Court Case 5902020222813
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name MOREHEAD, LATRICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-09 10:26:00
Court Case 5902020223115
Charge Description ABUSE DISABLE/ELDER WITH INJ
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CHARLES, DAKEIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/17/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-09 16:51:00
Court Case 5902020223088
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HOLT, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-09 09:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ODUM, WESLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-09 09:30:00
Court Case 5902020223085
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name CUNNINGHAM, ANTONIO FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-09 14:37:00
Court Case 5902020223344
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00