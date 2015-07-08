Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carelock, Jonathan Michael
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2020
|Court Case
|202004417
|Charge
|1) Order To Show Cause (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Carelock, Jonathan Michael (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order To Show Cause (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 899 Dover Pl/iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2020 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Banhan, Zacharee Kyle
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear (Dwlr Not Impaired/Poss Marij Up To 1/2) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Banhan, Zacharee Kyle (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (dwlr Not Impaired/poss Marij Up To 1/2) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13700 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/9/2020 10:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Deal, Mark Allen
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Deal, Mark Allen (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2020 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Collins, Jeremiah Samuel
|Arrest Date
|07-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Collins, Jeremiah Samuel (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fict/rev/alter Drivers License, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 7/9/2020 12:53:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Collins, Jeremiah Samuel
|Arrest Date
|07-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Collins, Jeremiah Samuel (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fail To Dim Lights, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 7/9/2020 12:53:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Lacey, Nicholas Colt
|Arrest Date
|07-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lacey, Nicholas Colt (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/technology Dr, Indian Trail, on 7/9/2020 4:28:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W