Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2020.

Name Carelock, Jonathan Michael
Arrest Date 07/09/2020
Court Case 202004417
Charge 1) Order To Show Cause (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Carelock, Jonathan Michael (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order To Show Cause (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 899 Dover Pl/iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2020 02:49.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Banhan, Zacharee Kyle
Arrest Date 07/09/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear (Dwlr Not Impaired/Poss Marij Up To 1/2) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Banhan, Zacharee Kyle (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (dwlr Not Impaired/poss Marij Up To 1/2) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13700 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/9/2020 10:01.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Deal, Mark Allen
Arrest Date 07/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Deal, Mark Allen (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2020 11:32.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Collins, Jeremiah Samuel
Arrest Date 07-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Collins, Jeremiah Samuel (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fict/rev/alter Drivers License, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 7/9/2020 12:53:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Collins, Jeremiah Samuel
Arrest Date 07-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Collins, Jeremiah Samuel (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fail To Dim Lights, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 7/9/2020 12:53:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Lacey, Nicholas Colt
Arrest Date 07-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lacey, Nicholas Colt (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/technology Dr, Indian Trail, on 7/9/2020 4:28:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W