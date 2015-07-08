Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VU, KHANH PHUONG
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/13/1985
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|95
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-10 01:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020223409
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LILES, MARLON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/23/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-10 12:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NAEINI, SOHEILA GHARIBZADEH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-10 02:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020223505
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOTELLO, PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-10 01:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020223421
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HARLEY, ARDINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/6/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-10 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020223082
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROSARIO, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/22/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-10 16:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020223468
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|50.00