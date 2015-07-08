Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VU, KHANH PHUONG
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/13/1985
Height 5.0
Weight 95
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-10 01:01:00
Court Case 5902020223409
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name LILES, MARLON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/23/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-10 12:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NAEINI, SOHEILA GHARIBZADEH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-10 02:13:00
Court Case 5902020223505
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name BOTELLO, PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-10 01:45:00
Court Case 5902020223421
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARLEY, ARDINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/6/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-10 08:00:00
Court Case 5902020223082
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROSARIO, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/22/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-10 16:01:00
Court Case 5902020223468
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 50.00