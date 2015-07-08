Description

Murphy, Jonathan Hunter (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 5000 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/10/2020 16:11.