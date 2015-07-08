Below are the Union County arrests for 07-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Murphy, Jonathan Hunter
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Murphy, Jonathan Hunter (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 5000 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/10/2020 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/39) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 3716 Poplin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:50, 7/9/2020 and 00:07, 7/10/2020. Reported: 00:07, 7/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Helms, Brittany Starr
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2020
|Court Case
|202004467
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Helms, Brittany Starr (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1706 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2020 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Elliott, Martha Chyane
|Arrest Date
|07-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Elliott, Martha Chyane (B /F/26) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (A), at 735 English St, Monroe, NC, between 00:53, 7/10/2020 and 00:54, 7/10/2020. Reported: 00:54, 7/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Polk, Laura
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Handicap Person (F),
|Description
|Polk, Laura (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Handicap Person (F), at 1410 Mullis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2020 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|07-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (U /U/NN) VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 1 W Hwy 74/wellness Blvd, NC, between 01:38, 7/10/2020 and 01:39, 7/10/2020. Reported: 01:39, 7/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J