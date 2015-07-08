Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMPSON, JOSHUA MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/11/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-11 15:30:00
|Court Case
|8902016054506
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ROCHA-RODRIGUEZ, FRANCISCO GUADALUPE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-11 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020223609
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CONSOLI, RYAN JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/26/1983
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|380
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-11 01:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STRAWN, TREVOR AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-11 15:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020223608
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KEE, ROGER EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1954
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|123
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-11 02:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020209151
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|STURGEON, ZACHARY JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/20/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-11 16:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020223469
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE SEX OFFENSE CHILD
|Bond Amount
|4000.00