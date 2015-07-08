Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMPSON, JOSHUA MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/11/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-11 15:30:00
Court Case 8902016054506
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ROCHA-RODRIGUEZ, FRANCISCO GUADALUPE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-11 16:30:00
Court Case 5902020223609
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CONSOLI, RYAN JOHN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/26/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 380
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-11 01:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name STRAWN, TREVOR AUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-11 15:18:00
Court Case 5902020223608
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KEE, ROGER EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1954
Height 5.8
Weight 123
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-11 02:55:00
Court Case 5902020209151
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name STURGEON, ZACHARY JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/20/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-11 16:03:00
Court Case 5902020223469
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE SEX OFFENSE CHILD
Bond Amount 4000.00