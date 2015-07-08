Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ethington, Nicholas David
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ethington, Nicholas David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2020 03:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Campos, Uriel
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Campos, Uriel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at Wesley Chapel Rd, Us 74, Indain Trail, NC, on 7/11/2020 03:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|George, Patrick Creighton
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2020
|Court Case
|202004473
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|George, Patrick Creighton (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2020 05:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Cortez, Pedro Fernando H
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2020
|Court Case
|202005061
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Cortez, Pedro Fernando H (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1699 Secrest Short Cut Rd/lomax St, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2020 19:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Barnes, Angela Marie
|Arrest Date
|07-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barnes, Angela Marie (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of Fail To Dim Lights (202005047), at 5999 Weddington Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/11/2020 1:00:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Grant, Adrian Denise
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2020
|Court Case
|202004470
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Grant, Adrian Denise (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 604 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2020 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M