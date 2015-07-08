Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHERRILL, SAMUEL ARNELLA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/19/1988
Height 6.4
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-12 01:48:00
Court Case 5902020223651
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name LEE, JADONTAY JAMARR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/13/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-12 16:03:00
Court Case 5902020216590
Charge Description CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BALDEAGLE, CALVIN FLOYD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-12 01:08:00
Court Case 5902020223653
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name AGUSTIN, YIOVANY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-12 17:49:00
Court Case 5902020212308
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CUTHBERTSON, BRANDON TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-12 04:43:00
Court Case 5902020223656
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HERNANDEZ, SAMUEL ISSAC
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/4/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-12 16:45:00
Court Case 5902020223703
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount