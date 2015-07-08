Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SHERRILL, SAMUEL ARNELLA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/19/1988
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-12 01:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020223651
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEE, JADONTAY JAMARR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/13/2002
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-12 16:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020216590
|Charge Description
|CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BALDEAGLE, CALVIN FLOYD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-12 01:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020223653
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|AGUSTIN, YIOVANY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-12 17:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020212308
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CUTHBERTSON, BRANDON TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/15/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-12 04:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020223656
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, SAMUEL ISSAC
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/4/2003
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-12 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020223703
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount