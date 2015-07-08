Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Spencer, Leonders Iii
Arrest Date 07-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Spencer, Leonders Iii (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 13703 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, on 7/12/2020 2:21:19 PM.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Lotharp, Kyree Alexander
Arrest Date 07/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lotharp, Kyree Alexander (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stallings Rd, Us 74, Stallings, on 7/12/2020 01:10.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Gamino, Alcauter Jose
Arrest Date 07/12/2020
Court Case 202004495
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Gamino, Alcauter Jose (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 908 Sioux St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:11.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Cortes-sanchez, Alex Zahid
Arrest Date 07/12/2020
Court Case 202004495
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Cortes-sanchez, Alex Zahid (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 1516 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:12.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Pressley, David Timothy
Arrest Date 07/12/2020
Court Case 202005065
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 6123 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:16.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
Arrest Date 07/12/2020
Court Case 202004494
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 425 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:39.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G