Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Spencer, Leonders Iii
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Spencer, Leonders Iii (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 13703 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, on 7/12/2020 2:21:19 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Lotharp, Kyree Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lotharp, Kyree Alexander (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stallings Rd, Us 74, Stallings, on 7/12/2020 01:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Gamino, Alcauter Jose
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2020
|Court Case
|202004495
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gamino, Alcauter Jose (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 908 Sioux St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Cortes-sanchez, Alex Zahid
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2020
|Court Case
|202004495
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Cortes-sanchez, Alex Zahid (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 1516 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Pressley, David Timothy
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2020
|Court Case
|202005065
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 6123 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2020
|Court Case
|202004494
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 425 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2020 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G