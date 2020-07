Charge

1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 6) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 8) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 9) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 10) Surrender Of Surety (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (M), 13) Surrender Of Surety (M), 14) Surrender Of Surety (M), 15) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 16) Surrender Of Surety (M),