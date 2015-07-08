Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nash, Darren Lee
Arrest Date 07/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Nash, Darren Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2020 14:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Marvin United Methodist Church VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 07-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Marvin United Methodist Church VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 9914 New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, between 17:00, 7/11/2020 and 11:00, 7/13/2020. Reported: 08:52, 7/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Helms, Larry Mac J
Arrest Date 07/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Helms, Larry Mac J (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2020 15:22.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Barrino, Angela
Arrest Date 07-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrino, Angela (B /F/59) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 411 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 7/13/2020 and 10:32, 7/14/2020. Reported: 10:32, 7/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Harris, Savannah Leigh
Arrest Date 07/14/2020
Court Case 202005109
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Harris, Savannah Leigh (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3704 Ruth St, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/14/2020 16:11.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Laney, Patsy Simpson
Arrest Date 07-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Patsy Simpson (W /F/75) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 817 White Oaks Cir, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 4/23/2020 and 00:00, 7/7/2020. Reported: 13:33, 7/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, B D