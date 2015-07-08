Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nash, Darren Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Nash, Darren Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2020 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Marvin United Methodist Church VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marvin United Methodist Church VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 9914 New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, between 17:00, 7/11/2020 and 11:00, 7/13/2020. Reported: 08:52, 7/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Helms, Larry Mac J
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Mac J (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2020 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Barrino, Angela
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrino, Angela (B /F/59) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 411 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 7/13/2020 and 10:32, 7/14/2020. Reported: 10:32, 7/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Harris, Savannah Leigh
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2020
|Court Case
|202005109
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Harris, Savannah Leigh (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3704 Ruth St, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/14/2020 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Laney, Patsy Simpson
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Laney, Patsy Simpson (W /F/75) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 817 White Oaks Cir, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 4/23/2020 and 00:00, 7/7/2020. Reported: 13:33, 7/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B D