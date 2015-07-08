Below are the Union County arrests for 07-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Obrien, Jarred Michael
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Obrien, Jarred Michael (W /M/41) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3108 Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:50, 7/15/2020 and 01:40, 7/15/2020. Reported: 01:40, 7/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/14) VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], between 14:00, 7/12/2020 and 02:01, 7/15/2020. Reported: 02:01, 7/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (C), at 1828 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 03:18, 7/15/2020. Reported: 03:18, 7/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], on 04:39, 7/15/2020. Reported: 04:39, 7/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Causey, James Daniel
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Causey, James Daniel (W /M/44) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2316 Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 7/15/2020 and 09:20, 7/15/2020. Reported: 09:20, 7/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Hethcox, Thomas Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2020
|Court Case
|202000290
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Hethcox, Thomas Wayne (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 5800 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 7/15/2020 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T