Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOWERY, RAHEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-16 07:45:00
Court Case 5902020220413
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COX, CHRYSTOPHER KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-16 11:41:00
Court Case 5902020224177
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PEELE, MICHAEL JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-16 08:22:00
Court Case 1202020051650
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GLOVER, THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/2/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-16 17:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SHERRILL, BRITTANY DONNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-16 08:42:00
Court Case 5902020224156
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name HALILIC, ASMIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/29/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-16 16:33:00
Court Case 5902020010302
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00