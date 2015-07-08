Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOWERY, RAHEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-16 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020220413
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COX, CHRYSTOPHER KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-16 11:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020224177
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PEELE, MICHAEL JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-16 08:22:00
|Court Case
|1202020051650
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GLOVER, THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/2/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|148
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-16 17:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHERRILL, BRITTANY DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-16 08:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020224156
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|HALILIC, ASMIR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/29/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-16 16:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020010302
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00