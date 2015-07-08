Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mills, Michael Scott
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mills, Michael Scott (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5510 Fish Rd, Marshville, NC, between 18:00, 7/15/2020 and 06:47, 7/16/2020. Reported: 06:47, 7/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Blount, Kim Akins
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blount, Kim Akins (W /F/61) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5524 Fish Rd, Marshville, NC, between 01:00, 7/16/2020 and 08:30, 7/16/2020. Reported: 15:44, 7/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Humphrey, A W
|Name
|Autry, Shakeda Shinelle
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2020
|Court Case
|202004563
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Autry, Shakeda Shinelle (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2020 00:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Tant, Frances Johnson
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tant, Frances Johnson (W /F/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 5415 New Hope Church Rd, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 7/15/2020 and 07:12, 7/16/2020. Reported: 07:12, 7/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Wallace, Janice
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2020
|Court Case
|202004563
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Janice (B /F/76) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 610 Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2020 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Leak, Heather Craig
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Leak, Heather Craig (W /F/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5505 New Hope Church Rd, Marshville, NC, between 02:45, 7/16/2020 and 07:58, 7/16/2020. Reported: 07:58, 7/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T