Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2020.

Name Mills, Michael Scott
Arrest Date 07-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mills, Michael Scott (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5510 Fish Rd, Marshville, NC, between 18:00, 7/15/2020 and 06:47, 7/16/2020. Reported: 06:47, 7/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Blount, Kim Akins
Arrest Date 07-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Blount, Kim Akins (W /F/61) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5524 Fish Rd, Marshville, NC, between 01:00, 7/16/2020 and 08:30, 7/16/2020. Reported: 15:44, 7/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Humphrey, A W

Name Autry, Shakeda Shinelle
Arrest Date 07/16/2020
Court Case 202004563
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Autry, Shakeda Shinelle (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2020 00:15.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Tant, Frances Johnson
Arrest Date 07-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Tant, Frances Johnson (W /F/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 5415 New Hope Church Rd, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 7/15/2020 and 07:12, 7/16/2020. Reported: 07:12, 7/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Wallace, Janice
Arrest Date 07/16/2020
Court Case 202004563
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Wallace, Janice (B /F/76) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 610 Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2020 00:17.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Leak, Heather Craig
Arrest Date 07-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Leak, Heather Craig (W /F/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5505 New Hope Church Rd, Marshville, NC, between 02:45, 7/16/2020 and 07:58, 7/16/2020. Reported: 07:58, 7/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T