Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NEELY, WILLIE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/7/1964
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-17 00:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020218090
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, ANDRE QUINN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/9/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-17 12:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRISON, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1969
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-17 15:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020224273
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BAILEY, LORETTA THOMASA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1966
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-17 00:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020224217
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KEITH, DENNIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/24/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-17 10:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020224281
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HATCHER, DAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-17 13:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020224239
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|500.00