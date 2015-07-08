Description

Izaguirre, Cristian Adalberto A (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Flee To Elude (M), at 699 Weddington Rd/n Twelve Mile Creek Rd, Weddington, NC, on 7/17/2020 20:16.