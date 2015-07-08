Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bailey, Quartez Sina
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2020
|Court Case
|202004591
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Bailey, Quartez Sina (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2020 15:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Starnes, Jack Hampton
|Arrest Date
|07-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/45) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, between 06:00, 7/17/2020 and 09:40, 7/17/2020. Reported: 09:59, 7/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Jones, Brandon Keith
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2020
|Court Case
|DAVIE CO
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Jones, Brandon Keith (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3620 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/17/2020 16:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Spangler, Farron Daniel
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Spangler, Farron Daniel (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2020 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Izaguirre, Cristian Adalberto A
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2020
|Court Case
|202005209
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Flee To Elude (M),
|Description
|Izaguirre, Cristian Adalberto A (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Flee To Elude (M), at 699 Weddington Rd/n Twelve Mile Creek Rd, Weddington, NC, on 7/17/2020 20:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Cook, Jared Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cook, Jared Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 10199 Waxhaw Hwy/helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/17/2020 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P