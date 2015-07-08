Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-18-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIS, WISDOM DELORME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-18 11:18:00
Court Case 5902020223912
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MOBLEY, CHURCH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/7/1959
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-18 12:20:00
Court Case 5902020224404
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JIMENEZ, OSCAR ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-18 00:12:00
Court Case 5902020224353
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ALVAREZ, FRANCISCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/10/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-18 14:59:00
Court Case 5902012255505
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GOODE, JOSHUA THEODIES-ALVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-18 01:27:00
Court Case 5902020219231
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WHITNER, DWIGHT LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1962
Height 5.11
Weight 232
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-18 13:28:00
Court Case 5902020224406
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount