Description

Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 6) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (F), at 1008 Gilman Pl, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 13:22.