Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phillips, Debra Turner
Arrest Date 07/18/2020
Court Case 202005214
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Phillips, Debra Turner (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6312 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/18/2020 00:05.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Elliott, Zachary Allan
Arrest Date 07/18/2020
Court Case 202005217
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched V (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Elliott, Zachary Allan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched V (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4808 Manchineel Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 04:14.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
Arrest Date 07/18/2020
Court Case 202004602
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 6) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (F),
Description Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 6) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (F), at 1008 Gilman Pl, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 13:22.
Arresting Officer Shoultes, C A

Name Merda, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 07/18/2020
Court Case 202004604
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Merda, Christopher Charles (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1002 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 13:30.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Castrejon, Gregorio Deaquino
Arrest Date 07/18/2020
Court Case 202004607
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Castrejon, Gregorio Deaquino (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74/hwy 601, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 18:15.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Deputy, Angela Sue
Arrest Date 07/18/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Deputy, Angela Sue (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1006 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 22:33.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N