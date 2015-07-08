Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phillips, Debra Turner
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2020
|Court Case
|202005214
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Debra Turner (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6312 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/18/2020 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Elliott, Zachary Allan
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2020
|Court Case
|202005217
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched V (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Elliott, Zachary Allan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched V (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4808 Manchineel Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 04:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2020
|Court Case
|202004602
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 6) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (F),
|Description
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 6) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (F), at 1008 Gilman Pl, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Shoultes, C A
|Name
|Merda, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2020
|Court Case
|202004604
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Merda, Christopher Charles (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1002 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Castrejon, Gregorio Deaquino
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2020
|Court Case
|202004607
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Castrejon, Gregorio Deaquino (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74/hwy 601, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Deputy, Angela Sue
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Deputy, Angela Sue (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1006 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2020 22:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N