Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GREEN, AHKYTRA DENISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1992
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-19 01:41:00
Court Case 5902020224097
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRIDGES, VICTOR LADELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-19 15:46:00
Court Case 5902020223384
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DAMAJO, RAMOOR KAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/23/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-19 00:50:00
Court Case 5902020224460
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SIMMONS, DANIEL EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-19 15:39:00
Court Case 5902020224497
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GASTON, SAMUEL LINTON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/28/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-19 01:47:00
Court Case 7902019054173
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STOWE, TARQUE JACORIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-19 00:50:00
Court Case 5902020224461
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00