Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Drayton, Davion Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Drayton, Davion Lee (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2020 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|07-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 06:55, 7/19/2020 and 06:56, 7/19/2020. Reported: 06:56, 7/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Griffin, Desmann Jamalle
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony,Prob Violation/Asslt S/B/I, F (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Desmann Jamalle (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony,prob Violation/asslt S/b/i, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2020 16:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|07-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:27, 7/19/2020 and 09:28, 7/19/2020. Reported: 09:28, 7/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Target VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|07-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Target VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 07:04, 7/12/2020 and 11:38, 7/19/2020. Reported: 11:38, 7/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P