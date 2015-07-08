Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Drayton, Davion Lee
Arrest Date 07/19/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Drayton, Davion Lee (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2020 13:00.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 07-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 06:55, 7/19/2020 and 06:56, 7/19/2020. Reported: 06:56, 7/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Griffin, Desmann Jamalle
Arrest Date 07/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony,Prob Violation/Asslt S/B/I, F (F),
Description Griffin, Desmann Jamalle (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony,prob Violation/asslt S/b/i, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2020 16:05.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 07-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:27, 7/19/2020 and 09:28, 7/19/2020. Reported: 09:28, 7/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Target VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 07-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Target VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 07:04, 7/12/2020 and 11:38, 7/19/2020. Reported: 11:38, 7/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P