Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gonzalez, Bryan
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2020
|Court Case
|202004637
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Bryan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2020 01:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking (C), at [Address], on 12:26, 7/20/2020. Reported: 12:26, 7/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Washington, Patrick Lamar
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2020
|Court Case
|202004639
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Washington, Patrick Lamar (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2020 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Smith, Billy Joe
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Billy Joe (W /M/89) VICTIM of Injury To Trees/crops/lands Of Another (C), at 822 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, between 12:00, 7/6/2020 and 12:00, 7/19/2020. Reported: 13:46, 7/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Helms, Jacob Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Helms, Jacob Nathaniel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2020 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/04) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1919 Smarty Jones Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 7/10/2020 and 00:00, 7/12/2020. Reported: 14:36, 7/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B D