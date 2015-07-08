Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gonzalez, Bryan
Arrest Date 07/20/2020
Court Case 202004637
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Gonzalez, Bryan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2020 01:49.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking
Arrest Date 07-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking (C), at [Address], on 12:26, 7/20/2020. Reported: 12:26, 7/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Washington, Patrick Lamar
Arrest Date 07/20/2020
Court Case 202004639
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Washington, Patrick Lamar (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2020 04:01.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Smith, Billy Joe
Arrest Date 07-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Billy Joe (W /M/89) VICTIM of Injury To Trees/crops/lands Of Another (C), at 822 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, between 12:00, 7/6/2020 and 12:00, 7/19/2020. Reported: 13:46, 7/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Helms, Jacob Nathaniel
Arrest Date 07/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Helms, Jacob Nathaniel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2020 10:54.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 07-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/04) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1919 Smarty Jones Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 7/10/2020 and 00:00, 7/12/2020. Reported: 14:36, 7/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, B D