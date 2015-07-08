Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OVERTON, JAVON LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-21 04:18:00
Court Case 5902020224604
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name GARRISON, DARRYL JEFFREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/25/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-21 14:31:00
Court Case 5902020224504
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TROY, JOSEPH D
Arrest Type
DOB 1/28/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-21 08:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEAKE, JOE ALPHONSO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/31/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-21 14:34:00
Court Case 5902020010490
Charge Description STAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <= 15
Bond Amount 125000.00

Name HOWARD, TAHAJIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-21 09:15:00
Court Case 5902020223657
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, JARRETT MARQUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-21 14:35:00
Court Case 5902020224582
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00