Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2020
|Court Case
|202004397
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 502 English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 17:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2020
|Court Case
|202004668
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 502 English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 18:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Austin, James Oliver
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2020
|Court Case
|202005315
|Charge
|1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Chop Shop Activity Vin/Veh Part (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F), 5) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 8) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Flee To Elude (F), 11) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 12) Fail To Stop Stopsign (M), 13) Speeding (M), 14) Unsafe Movement (M), 15) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 16) Speeding (M), And 17) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Austin, James Oliver (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Chop Shop Activity Vin/veh Part (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F), 5) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 8) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Flee To Elude (F), 11) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 12) Fail To Stop Stopsign (M), 13) Speeding (M), 14) Unsafe Movement (M), 15) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 16) Speeding (M), and 17) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Crosswinds Pl, Charlotte, NC, on 7/21/2020 20:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Walker, Terry James
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Walker, Terry James (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 06:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Thompson, Joshua Maurice
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Joshua Maurice (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monre, NC, on 7/21/2020 06:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Bumgardner, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Serious Injury (F),
|Description
|Bumgardner, Brandon Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 06:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S