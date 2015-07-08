Charge

1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Chop Shop Activity Vin/Veh Part (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F), 5) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 8) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Flee To Elude (F), 11) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 12) Fail To Stop Stopsign (M), 13) Speeding (M), 14) Unsafe Movement (M), 15) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 16) Speeding (M), And 17) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),