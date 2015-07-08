Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Heath, Shalyric Treshon
Arrest Date 07/21/2020
Court Case 202004397
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 502 English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 17:35.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K

Name Heath, Shalyric Treshon
Arrest Date 07/21/2020
Court Case 202004668
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 502 English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 18:47.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K

Name Austin, James Oliver
Arrest Date 07/21/2020
Court Case 202005315
Charge 1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Chop Shop Activity Vin/Veh Part (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F), 5) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 8) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Flee To Elude (F), 11) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 12) Fail To Stop Stopsign (M), 13) Speeding (M), 14) Unsafe Movement (M), 15) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 16) Speeding (M), And 17) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Austin, James Oliver (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Chop Shop Activity Vin/veh Part (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F), 5) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Driving While Impaired (M), 8) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Flee To Elude (F), 11) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 12) Fail To Stop Stopsign (M), 13) Speeding (M), 14) Unsafe Movement (M), 15) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 16) Speeding (M), and 17) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Crosswinds Pl, Charlotte, NC, on 7/21/2020 20:57.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Walker, Terry James
Arrest Date 07/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Walker, Terry James (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 06:00.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Thompson, Joshua Maurice
Arrest Date 07/21/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Thompson, Joshua Maurice (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monre, NC, on 7/21/2020 06:05.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Bumgardner, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 07/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Awdw Serious Injury (F),
Description Bumgardner, Brandon Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2020 06:11.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S