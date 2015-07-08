Reid, Tasha Lavon

Charged With 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 6) Fail To Stop-Flashing Red Light (M),.