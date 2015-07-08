Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WARD, DAVID LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-22 03:49:00
Court Case 5902020224783
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CANNAN, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1991
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-22 15:31:00
Court Case 5902020224824
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PANKEY, JOHN FENNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1969
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-22 04:53:00
Court Case 5902020224453
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CROWDER, DEMETRIC NELSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/4/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-22 12:18:00
Court Case 1202020051716
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MANNING, ASHLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/4/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-22 08:45:00
Court Case 5902020223141
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name LARKIN, GAVIN SELBOURNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-22 13:57:00
Court Case 5902020224816
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount