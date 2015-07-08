Below are the Union County arrests for 07-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hagler, Jonathan Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2020
|Court Case
|202005331
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail, F (F),
|Description
|Hagler, Jonathan Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2020 11:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Welch, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Welch, Daniel (W /M/43) VICTIM of Recovered Property (C), at 309 W Franklin St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 01:29, 7/22/2020. Reported: 01:29, 7/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 02:09, 7/22/2020. Reported: 02:09, 7/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Logan, Sean Lane
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2020
|Court Case
|202005336
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Logan, Sean Lane (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/22/2020 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Osorio-arellano, Shayra
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Osorio-arellano, Shayra (W /F/21) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2023 Hasty St, Monroe, NC, between 01:30, 7/22/2020 and 02:35, 7/22/2020. Reported: 02:35, 7/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J