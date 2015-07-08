Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COLLINS, BRIAN PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-23 07:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020224411
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBERTS, PETER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/12/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-23 14:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020224951
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPSON, YOLANDA ELOIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-23 08:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020223719
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TOMBERLIN, ROBERT TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-23 15:00:00
|Court Case
|3502019062393
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HAIRE, ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-23 07:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020224915
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|BAKER, DERRICK ANSWON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-23 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020224695
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00