Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COLLINS, BRIAN PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-23 07:39:00
Court Case 5902020224411
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROBERTS, PETER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/12/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-23 14:57:00
Court Case 5902020224951
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, YOLANDA ELOIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/19/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-23 08:07:00
Court Case 5902020223719
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TOMBERLIN, ROBERT TYLER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-23 15:00:00
Court Case 3502019062393
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HAIRE, ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-23 07:51:00
Court Case 5902020224915
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 750.00

Name BAKER, DERRICK ANSWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-23 16:45:00
Court Case 5902020224695
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00