Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Duran, Carmen Beatriz
Arrest Date 07/23/2020
Court Case 202004702
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Duran, Carmen Beatriz (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2020 01:57.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Brinn, Jeffrey Michael
Arrest Date 07/23/2020
Court Case 202004682
Charge Extortion (F),
Description Brinn, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/74) Arrest on chrg of Extortion (F), at 2703 Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2020 08:05.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Dalo, James Anthony
Arrest Date 07-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dalo, James Anthony (W /M/50) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/wellness Blvd, Monroe, on 7/23/2020 9:12:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Williams, Brandon Matthew
Arrest Date 07-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Williams, Brandon Matthew (W /M/28) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 2119 Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, between 23:50, 7/22/2020 and 00:00, 7/23/2020. Reported: 00:00, 7/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Kroustalis, Anastasio Ioannis
Arrest Date 07-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Kroustalis, Anastasio Ioannis (W /M/37) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 6111 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, between 00:00, 7/22/2020 and 00:14, 7/23/2020. Reported: 00:14, 7/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
Arrest Date 07-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 01:32, 7/23/2020 and 01:33, 7/23/2020. Reported: 01:33, 7/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Horne, C