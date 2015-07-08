Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Duran, Carmen Beatriz
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2020
|Court Case
|202004702
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Duran, Carmen Beatriz (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2020 01:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Brinn, Jeffrey Michael
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2020
|Court Case
|202004682
|Charge
|Extortion (F),
|Description
|Brinn, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/74) Arrest on chrg of Extortion (F), at 2703 Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2020 08:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Dalo, James Anthony
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dalo, James Anthony (W /M/50) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/wellness Blvd, Monroe, on 7/23/2020 9:12:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Williams, Brandon Matthew
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Brandon Matthew (W /M/28) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 2119 Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, between 23:50, 7/22/2020 and 00:00, 7/23/2020. Reported: 00:00, 7/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Kroustalis, Anastasio Ioannis
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kroustalis, Anastasio Ioannis (W /M/37) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 6111 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, between 00:00, 7/22/2020 and 00:14, 7/23/2020. Reported: 00:14, 7/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 01:32, 7/23/2020 and 01:33, 7/23/2020. Reported: 01:33, 7/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C